Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 549,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 105,728 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,764,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,314. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $248.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

