Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 510.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $782.77. 7,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,089. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $724.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.00 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

