Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,019 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.6% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.88. 31,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.30 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

