Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 3,578 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.06. The company had a trading volume of 64,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.