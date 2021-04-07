Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,356 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.16.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.