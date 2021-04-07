Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.