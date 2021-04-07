Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.95.

DLR stock opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

