Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $86.46 and a 1 year high of $144.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

