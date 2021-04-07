Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB stock opened at $161.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

