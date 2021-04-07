Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,531 shares of company stock worth $12,575,235. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

