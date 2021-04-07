Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,525.67.

CMG opened at $1,487.48 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $674.55 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,435.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,370.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

