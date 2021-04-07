Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 374,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

