CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $12.49 on Monday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market cap of $185.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 96,740 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

