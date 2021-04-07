Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,754 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 306.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AXT were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $826,900. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.20 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

