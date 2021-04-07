Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $263.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

