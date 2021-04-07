Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,071 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 291.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $533.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.