Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,666 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Farmland Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FPI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $350.65 million, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

