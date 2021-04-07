Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 147.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 31.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 326,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 75.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 103,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

CUE opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

