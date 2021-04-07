Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 25.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

MTRX opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $364.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

