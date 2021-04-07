Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 304.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Verastem by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verastem by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $485.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.