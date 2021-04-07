Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Sells $642,733.45 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark J. Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $152,125.50.

CTXS stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

