Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,667 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 109,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $63,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

