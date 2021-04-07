Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

CODYY opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.