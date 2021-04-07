Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. 710,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

