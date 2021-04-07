Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $43.87 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $43,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 7,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.