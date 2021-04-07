Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,366 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises approximately 2.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $170,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $107.20 and a one year high of $236.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

