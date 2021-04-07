Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $65,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.25. 52,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.59 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.