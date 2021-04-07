Contrasting Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Hill has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and William Hill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.58 billion 1.88 $161.81 million N/A N/A William Hill $1.58 billion 2.50 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.89

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than William Hill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and William Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 William Hill 0 6 3 0 2.33

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. William Hill pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. William Hill pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and William Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.25% 5.12% 3.15% William Hill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats William Hill on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. As at December 29, 2020, the company operated 1,414 LBOs. William Hill plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

