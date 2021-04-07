Contrasting Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Iron Mountain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $306.21 million 5.65 $46.48 million $1.85 10.32 Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 2.55 $267.38 million $2.29 16.46

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Global Net Lease pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Net Lease and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75 Iron Mountain 1 0 1 0 2.00

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.71%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85% Iron Mountain 3.19% 23.61% 1.94%

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Iron Mountain on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

