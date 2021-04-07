Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $200,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

