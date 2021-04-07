Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $483.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

