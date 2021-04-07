Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,191 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $130.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

