Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

