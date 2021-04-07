Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

