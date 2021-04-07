CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CORR opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

