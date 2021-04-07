Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 280.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

