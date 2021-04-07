Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$420.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.60 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

