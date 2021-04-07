CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP opened at $861.14 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $558.61 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $833.87 and its 200-day moving average is $869.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

