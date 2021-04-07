Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $221.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $224.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

