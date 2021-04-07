Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 149,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,691,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,747. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

