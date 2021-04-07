Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 16,294 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 74.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.07. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,998. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

