Cox Capital Mgt LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.61. 15,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,088. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.94 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

