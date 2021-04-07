Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,798.53

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $60,798.53 and $41.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,044.14 or 0.99651831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00451863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00317868 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.00787114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00093079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

