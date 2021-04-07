Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CACC. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 197,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 414.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.20.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $359.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $241.54 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

