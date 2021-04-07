Credit Suisse AG Buys 6,474 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Gossamer Bio worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $701.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

