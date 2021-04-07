Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,187,106 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.