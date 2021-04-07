Credit Suisse AG Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Plantronics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. Equities analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

