Credit Suisse AG Purchases 21,820 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Knoll worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Knoll by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Knoll during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNL stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $857.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

