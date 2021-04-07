Credit Suisse AG Takes $991,000 Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALVR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at about $32,219,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $6,876,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $8,308,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $3,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $3,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Shares of ALVR opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

In other news, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $6,268,062.68. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.