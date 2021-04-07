Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. 125,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

